Clough Capital Partners L P Has $13.63 Million Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,827 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.78% of Community Health Systems worth $13,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,692. The company has a market capitalization of $726.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.83. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

