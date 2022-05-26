Clough Capital Partners L P Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Clough Capital Partners L P cut its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72,400 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 0.26% of Veracyte worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 27.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,531,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 26.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,796,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of VCYT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 841,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,160. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $54.13.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

