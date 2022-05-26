Clough Capital Partners L P Has $72.83 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clough Capital Partners L P trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,919 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 16,276 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 4.9% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Tesla were worth $72,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $30.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $658.80. The stock had a trading volume of 30,181,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,368,428. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $571.22 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $917.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $955.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $918.08.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

