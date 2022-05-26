Clough Capital Partners L P Increases Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the quarter. Five9 comprises about 1.4% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Five9 were worth $21,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

FIVN traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,402. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.79 and its 200-day moving average is $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $166,191.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,260,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,204 shares of company stock worth $3,162,935 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

