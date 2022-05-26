Clough Capital Partners L P Invests $9.09 Million in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 195,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,000. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.13% of Legend Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

NASDAQ LEGN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 167,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,564. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Barclays initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

