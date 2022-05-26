Clough Capital Partners L P Lowers Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises about 1.1% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.05% of HubSpot worth $16,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS traded up $19.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -238.98 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.53 and a twelve month high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.37.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

