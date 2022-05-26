Clough Capital Partners L P Reduces Stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Clough Capital Partners L P reduced its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,306,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,700 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 0.06% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 27,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $287,470.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,060,542 shares in the company, valued at $31,799,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 399,923 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $4,167,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,109,359.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,013,201 shares of company stock worth $10,539,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

CMPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$10.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,202. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $231.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -4.84. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.50.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.