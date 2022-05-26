Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stake Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $32,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.31. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.99.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 550.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on CCOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

