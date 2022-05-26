Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 1,475.5% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $21.16. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,742. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $32.50.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
