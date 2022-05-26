Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) to report sales of $56.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.97 million to $57.19 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $87.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $253.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.55 million to $270.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $406.10 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $472.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 211.68% and a negative net margin of 69.24%.

CHRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. 735,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,084. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $573.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

