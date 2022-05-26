Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of COHU opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. Cohu has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $39.86.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 430.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

