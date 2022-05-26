Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $67.17

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.17, but opened at $65.50. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $66.56, with a volume of 53,024 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.04. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,984,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,087 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,091 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $80,776,000 after buying an additional 30,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

