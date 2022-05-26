Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR) Short Interest Update

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 336.4% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Colombier Acquisition by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Colombier Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colombier Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Colombier Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CLBR opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Colombier Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colombier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colombier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.