Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Trading Down 0.6%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.50 and last traded at $117.50. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.23.

Several brokerages have commented on CLPBF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Coloplast A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.57.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.