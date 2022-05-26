Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock Position Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,849 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock worth $863,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $64.62 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

CBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

