Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,693 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $38,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $992,025.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,378,633.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,066 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $61.03 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

