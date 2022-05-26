Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Trading Down 1.7%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €52.00 ($55.32) and last traded at €52.18 ($55.51). Approximately 744,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.09 ($56.48).
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.87.
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO)
Recommended Stories
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.