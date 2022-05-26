Comparing Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) & First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and First Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 2.17 $13.81 million $1.85 12.59 First Capital $39.01 million 2.98 $11.42 million $3.29 10.49

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital. First Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of First Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and First Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 17.97% N/A N/A First Capital 28.50% 10.07% 0.97%

Summary

First Capital beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About First Capital (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

