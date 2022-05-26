Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,600.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMPGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,100 ($26.43) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.02) to GBX 1,825 ($22.96) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,050 ($25.80) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,100 ($26.43) in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

CMPGY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 287,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,444. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.