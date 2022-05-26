Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.84 million.

CTG stock remained flat at $$8.61 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,749. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $132.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

