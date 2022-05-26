Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Concentrix worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.32. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $136.74 and a one year high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.04.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 616 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.44 per share, for a total transaction of $100,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,531,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,619.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and sold 25,000 shares worth $4,155,200. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

