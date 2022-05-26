Conflux Network Market Cap Achieves $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,738.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,949.97 or 0.06557053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00229405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.55 or 0.00677745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.83 or 0.00641679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00078115 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

