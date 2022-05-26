ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,443 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 218,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 587.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,785 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.45. 280,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,567,385. The company has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $111.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,676,572. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

