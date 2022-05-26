Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCSI shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI traded up 0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 48.47. 261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,312. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 54.51 and a 200-day moving average price of 57.23. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of 34.81 and a 12 month high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 90.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.