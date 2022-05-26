CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. Sells 14,177 Shares

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $729,406.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,513.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE CEIX opened at $52.00 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11.
CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
CONSOL Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CONSOL Energy (CEIX)
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.