CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. Sells 14,177 Shares

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $729,406.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,513.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CEIX opened at $52.00 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after purchasing an additional 286,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 929,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after buying an additional 80,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,903 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

