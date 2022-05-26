Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.45.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $100.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $100.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 55.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 50.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,767,000 after purchasing an additional 439,417 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

