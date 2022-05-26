Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,010.00

Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,010 ($12.71) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($12.71). Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($12.71), with a volume of 768 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £504.60 million and a P/E ratio of 127.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,010 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58.
Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) Company Profile (LON:CSRT)
