Cormark Increases Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target to C$1.50

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Laurentian boosted their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Superior Gold stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,189. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.83. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69.

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$47.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Superior Gold will post 0.1853658 EPS for the current year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

