Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. Cousins Properties posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Mizuho started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.13. 8,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,087. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 125,501 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 28.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,038,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

