COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ COVA opened at $9.84 on Thursday. COVA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COVA Acquisition by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 88,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 9.3% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

