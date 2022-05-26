Cowen Begins Coverage on Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.86.

PLL stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

