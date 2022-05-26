CPChain (CPC) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $128,082.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00212051 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000500 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001289 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.24 or 0.00319296 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

