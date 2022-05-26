Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.09 Price Target

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.29) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.66) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.72) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.98) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.40) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.77) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.92 ($3.11) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and a PE ratio of 40.81. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.20 ($2.34) and a 1-year high of €3.02 ($3.21). The business has a 50-day moving average of €2.74 and a 200 day moving average of €2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Telefónica Deutschland (Get Rating)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.