Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.09 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.29) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.66) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.72) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.98) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.40) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.77) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.92 ($3.11) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and a PE ratio of 40.81. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.20 ($2.34) and a 1-year high of €3.02 ($3.21). The business has a 50-day moving average of €2.74 and a 200 day moving average of €2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

