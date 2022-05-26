Credit Suisse Group Cuts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $472.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $477.00 to $472.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $432.13.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $342.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.86. The stock has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $307.64 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 63.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,207,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

