CryptoTask Reaches Market Capitalization of $132,536.91 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $132,536.91 and $185.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 183.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,809.50 or 1.45124286 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 506% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00501745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00031236 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,137,881 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

