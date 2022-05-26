CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.55

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 116311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CUB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CubicFarm Systems from C$2.00 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

