Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 885,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron G.L. Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 735,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,498,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94.

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 319.09% and a negative return on equity of 68.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUE. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

