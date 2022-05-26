Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

CUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $528,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 319.09% and a negative return on equity of 68.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

