Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Director Sells $311,407.20 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CMI opened at $202.62 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

