Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 100.25 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.25). 619,194 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 597,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.70 ($1.24).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £436.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Custodian REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

