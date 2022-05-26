Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Custom Truck One Source reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Custom Truck One Source.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTOS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,415,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,941.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ECP ControlCo LLC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 0.5% in the first quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC now owns 25,859,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,963,000 after acquiring an additional 120,779 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,505,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 70,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,002,000 after acquiring an additional 412,937 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth about $19,694,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 1.7% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTOS opened at $5.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.41. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

About Custom Truck One Source (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.