Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Customers Bancorp worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 75,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

In related news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

