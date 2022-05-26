Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,662 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.23% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 105,840 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,968. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Cyclerion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CYCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.04% and a negative net margin of 1,115.53%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

