Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DSEEY opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

