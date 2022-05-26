Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Up 841.7% in May

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 841.7% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DFCO opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 7.78. Dalrada has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

About Dalrada

Dalrada Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various solutions for businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Health, Information Technology, and Education segments. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services; and provision of mechanical contract services.

