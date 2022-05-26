Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,427 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 5.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.25% of Danaher worth $587,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.36. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

