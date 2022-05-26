Daniel B. Wolfe Acquires 2,500 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $15,375.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

180 Degree Capital stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.