Daniel B. Wolfe Acquires 2,500 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $15,375.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

180 Degree Capital stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

