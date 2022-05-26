Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $42,298.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.37, for a total value of $896,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,610 shares of company stock worth $33,309,409. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Datadog by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,196,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $89.63. 6,691,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,663. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8,868,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average of $147.92. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

