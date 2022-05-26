Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.86.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $88.73 on Monday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $83.85 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8,873,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.92.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at $43,827,633.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.37, for a total transaction of $896,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,610 shares of company stock worth $33,309,409. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 605.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 43,742 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 54.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Datadog by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,665,000 after acquiring an additional 360,371 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $5,420,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 11.6% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 148,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

