David Largey Sells 6,788 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Stock

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) Senior Officer David Largey sold 6,788 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.13, for a total value of C$61,995.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at C$651,689.21.

Shares of TSE SOY opened at C$9.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -160.69. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.44 and a 52-week high of C$16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$257.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.21 million. Analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

